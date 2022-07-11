Left Menu

Glenmark Pharma launches gel for acne treatment

We are proud to introduce the first topical Minocycline-based - MINYM Gel, in India proven for its potent antibacterial effect, anti-inflammatory action and lowest resistance, as a treatment option to patients aged 9 years and above suffering from acne, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:46 IST
Glenmark Pharma launches gel for acne treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday launched its topical Minocycline 4 percent gel for the treatment of moderate to severe acne under the brand MINYM. Minocycline 4 percent gel is a potent antibacterial gel that exerts a strong anti-inflammatory action. It also offers the lowest MIC90 (minimum Inhibitory concentration at which it stops/prevents visible growth of 90 percent of isolates of bacteria) compared to the available topical antibacterial formulations, the company said in a statement. Glenmark Group Vice President & Head, India Formulations, Alok Malik said the company has been a leader in the dermatology segment in India. ''We are proud to introduce the first topical Minocycline-based - MINYM Gel, in India; proven for its potent antibacterial effect, anti-inflammatory action, and lowest resistance, as a treatment option to patients aged 9 years and above suffering from acne,'' he added. Glenmark said topical antibacterial formulations are some of the commonly used classes of drugs for the treatment of acne. ''With no new topical formulations being launched over the last 30 years, there has been a gradual increase in resistance to the currently available topical antibacterial formulations. MINYM Gel has been developed to address these growing concerns in the treatment of acne,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022