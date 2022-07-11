Left Menu

Growth outlook for H1FY23 robust despite monetary policy tightening: CII poll

A recent poll conducted by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) revealed that despite the sharp increase in inflation and heightened inflation, expectations and concerns around monetary policy tightening, the overall growth outlook for the first half of the current financial year looks robust.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 13:28 IST
Growth outlook for H1FY23 robust despite monetary policy tightening: CII poll
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent poll conducted by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) revealed that despite the sharp increase in inflation and heightened inflation, expectations, and concerns around monetary policy tightening, the overall growth outlook for the first half of the current financial year looks robust. The industry body conducted the poll, which saw the participation of 136 CEOs from across the country.

Referring to their own company's prospects, a considerable share of the chief executives revealed an upbeat sentiment. The poll revealed that 44 percent of the participants felt that the revenue growth would be in the range of 10 percent to 20 percent during the first half of FY23, whereas 32 percent of the participants anticipate a jump in revenues of more than 20 percent.

This optimism prevailed with respect to profits as well. 45 percent of the participants indicated that their company's profit growth is likely to increase more than 10 percent, closely followed by 40 percent of them who believed that profit growth may stand slightly lower -- up to 10 percent. "The CII CEOS Poll results clearly demonstrate the resilience of Indian industry and the positive business performance outlook both on domestic as well as exports front despite challenges of high inflation leading to monetary tightening, rising input prices and uncertain global economic conditions", said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII.

About half of the respondents foresee inflation to be in the range of 7 percent to 8 percent during H1 FY23. Further, two-thirds of the participants were of the view that now the state governments must act to reduce taxes on fuel taking cues from the Central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022