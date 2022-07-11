Left Menu

Lithuania widens curbs on Kaliningrad trade despite Russian warning

Lithuania on Monday expanded restrictions on trade through its territory to Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, as phase-ins on earlier-announced European Union sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine took effect.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:37 IST
Lithuania widens curbs on Kaliningrad trade despite Russian warning
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania on Monday expanded restrictions on trade through its territory to Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, as phase-ins on earlier-announced European Union sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine took effect. Additional goods barred from Monday morning include concrete, wood, alcohol, and alcohol-based industrial chemicals, a spokesperson for Lithuanian customs said.

Russia warned Lithuania and the European Union on Friday that it could adopt "harsh measures" against them if the transit of some goods to and from Kaliningrad did not resume "within the coming days". On Monday, the Kaliningrad regional governor proposed a total ban on the overland movement of goods between Russia and the three EU Baltic member states of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, to push them into using Kaliningrad ports.

"This will provide activities to (our) maritime carriers and give work to Kaliningrad ports, which have been hit hard by the EU restrictions," Governor Anton Alikhanov said. The EU trade restrictions have been upgraded as governments, markets and companies worry Russia could choose to extend the shut-off of the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany beyond a planned 10-day maintenance period.

TEST OF RESOLVE Kaliningrad borders NATO and EU member states Lithuania and Poland and relies on railways and roads through Lithuania for most goods. The coastal territory has been cut off from some freight transport from mainland Russia since June 17 under the EU sanctions regime.

Goods that fall within humanitarian or essential categories, such as food, are exempted from the sanctions. The dispute over the isolation of Kaliningrad is testing Europe's resolve to enforce the sanctions amid fears of an escalating confrontation with Russia after other restrictions pushed Moscow to default on its debt.

EU officials, with Germany's backing, sought in late June a swift compromise to resolve the stand-off. However, sources told Reuters that Lithuania once ruled by Moscow within the old Soviet Union had serious reservations about making what could be seen as a concession to the Kremlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022