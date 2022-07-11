UAE's flydubai suspends operations to Sri Lanka
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:17 IST
United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has suspended operations to Colombo in Sri Lanka until further notice, a company spokesperson told Reuters by email on Monday.
"We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka. Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Colombo
- United Arab Emirates
Advertisement