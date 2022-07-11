Left Menu

UAE's flydubai suspends operations to Sri Lanka

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has suspended operations to Colombo in Sri Lanka until further notice, a company spokesperson told Reuters by email on Monday.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka. Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund," the spokesperson said.

