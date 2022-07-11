Left Menu

UAE's flydubai suspends operations to Sri Lanka

United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has suspended operations to Colombo in Sri Lanka until further notice, a spokesperson for the budget airline said on Monday. "We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka. Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund," the spokesperson told Reuters by email.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka. Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund," the spokesperson told Reuters by email. Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways did not follow suit but said that some of its services from Colombo would stop at India's Cochin International Airport to refuel before continuing onwards to Abu Dhabi starting from July 14.

"Etihad continues to closely monitor the situation in Sri Lanka," a spokesperson for the airline said. Sri Lanka's president and the cabinet will resign to make way for a unity government, the prime minister's office said on Monday after tens of thousands of people stormed the official residences of both men, enraged by the island's worst economic crisis in decades.

