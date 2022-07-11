Krisumi Corporation witnessed the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022 in Yas Island, Dubai as brand partner

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Krisumi Corporation, India's first Indo-Japanese real estate joint-venture witnessed the charismatic IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Award 2022 held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as they teamed up for a brand partnership. Premiered on June 25 on Indian televisions, the awards were held after the two-year hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Krisumi Corporation is a joint venture between India's Krishna Group-an automotive giant and Japanese conglomerate, Sumitomo Corporation. Krisumi Waterfall Residences, the flagship residential project of Krisumi Corporation exemplifies the confluence of Japanese art and architecture with Indian aesthetics and is a preferred choice of the expatriate community. The magnificent Waterfall Residences have been designed based on the Japanese style of art and architecture to provide enduring value to the residents and is emerging as the preferred choice among the HNIs, UNIs and NRIs. The aesthetic and philosophical concept behind Japanese landscaping is to highlight natural elements while avoiding artificial ornamentation.

Commenting upon the partnership Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation, said, "There were many breath-taking moments at this year's IIFA 2022, the star-studded gala event was splendid and we are beyond honoured to be associated. Happy that this association brought us closer to our global business partners and communities where we were able to communicate the vision and mission of our unparalleled realty company." Ashok Kapoor, Chairman, Krisumi Corporation and Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation were humbled to meet Chief guest Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, UAE and ruler of Dubai. The entire team of Krisumi Corporation also attended IIFA to celebrate their record sales worth INR 1,640,000,000 in May 2022.

An enterprising collaboration between Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and Krishna Group, India, Krisumi is a convergence of Kriya, meaning creation in Sanskrit, and Sumi, the Japanese word for fine living. Our endeavour is to conceptualize, design and build homes which are characterized by the highest standards of Japanese craftsmanship, in sizes that complement today's ever-evolving way of life. By unifying Japanese design aesthetics with the warmth of Indian hospitality, we at Krisumi are giving shape to architectural masterpieces that are spectacular in form, and highly practical in function.

Driven by a 400-year legacy of excellence and trust, and a commitment to deploying cutting-edge design and technology, Krisumi is where Sophistication is Simplified. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)