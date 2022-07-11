Left Menu

UK train drivers at eight rail companies vote to strike over pay dispute - union

Train drivers at eight British rail companies have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay, the train driver's union said on Monday as the threat of more disruption looms across Britain's transport network.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:28 IST
Train drivers at eight British rail companies have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay, the train driver's union said on Monday as the threat of more disruption looms across Britain's transport network. The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) said members at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Great Western, LNER, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains voted to go on strike.

"We don’t think we’re special; we believe no worker in this country should put up with pay cuts year after year just because this government has allowed inflation to rise," Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said. The dates for the proposed industrial action have not yet been announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

