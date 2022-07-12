Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 11:11 IST
Delhi LG launches work to 'aesthetically upgrade' Dhaula Kuan to IGI airport road
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday launched the work to ''aesthetically upgrade'' the road leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dhaula Kuan.

He had issued instructions to improve the stretch on May 26.

''Launched the aesthetic upgradation of the road leading from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport in the morning today. Had first visited the site on May 26 after taking over and instructed (officials) to improve the stretch.

''People of Delhi and visitors to the city will now see the change,'' he said in a tweet.

