Delhi LG launches work to 'aesthetically upgrade' Dhaula Kuan to IGI airport road

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday launched the work to ''aesthetically upgrade'' the road leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dhaula Kuan.

He had issued instructions to improve the stretch on May 26.

''Launched the aesthetic upgradation of the road leading from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport in the morning today. Had first visited the site on May 26 after taking over and instructed (officials) to improve the stretch.

''People of Delhi and visitors to the city will now see the change,'' he said in a tweet.

