Simpl names Somansh Kumar as director of platform integrations

Simpl positions itself as a consumer experience platform providing a full-stack solution for e-commerce conversion. It enables merchants to give customers easy checkout, buyer protection and a pay-later facility to allow them to feel safe and trusted when shopping online. ''Simpl...today announced the appointment of Somansh Kumar as director of platform integrations. Through this key appointment, Simpl aims to drive merchant quality and their onboarding experience,'' the company said in a statement.

As the director of platform integrations, his responsibilities include leading the integrations' charter for Simpl's 20,000 and growing merchant partners. Kumar will drive merchant quality and their onboarding experience with a focus on integration lifecycle management and post-integration support.

Before joining Simpl, Kumar worked with Kuliza Technologies, HCL Technologies Infrastructure Services Division and McAfee India. He has cross-functional expertise in various fields, including technology, pre-sales, solution architecture and consulting.

