Tetracore CEO to discuss on role of natural gas in Africa at AEW 2022

Olakunle Williams, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of integrated energy conglomerate, Tetracore Energy Group, has confirmed his attendance and participation at African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022, Africa's leading investment platform for the oil and gas sector, which will take place from 18 – 21 October in Cape Town. At AEW 2022, Williams will drive discussions around the role of natural gas in Africa, providing insight into gas-to-power and making energy poverty history by 2030.

Tetracore is an energy solutions provider active across Nigeria's gas market. In line with the government's strategy to optimize natural gas production and exploitation to address domestic energy demand, the participation and presence of Williams at Africa's premier event for the hydrocarbons sector will be critical for shaping dialogue around how Nigeria and Africa as a whole can unlock industrialization and achieve energy security through the development and utilization of natural gas.

With the Nigerian government targeting the development, expansion and exploitation of infrastructure including gas-to-power plants, gas turbines and pipelines such as the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans Sahara Gas Pipeline to maximize domestic gas distribution, companies such as Tetracore Energy are at the heart of the country's Decade of Gas initiative, through which these projects are being deployed.

Through its subsidiaries – Nispo Gas, QSL Gas and Power, and Infini Power – Tetracore is driving Nigeria's energy expansion through the deployment of innovative gas and power supply solutions. In partnership with the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Tetracore Energy, under the leadership of Williams, continues to successfully improve gas distribution across the southwest Area of Lagos State whilst developing the Edo, Ondo, and Delta Gas Distribution Zone. Williams is also leading planned developments including gas monetization and commercialization, gas-to-liquid, gas utilization, gas-to-power and independent power projects that are aimed at ensuring energy security whilst addressing environmental sustainability.

Prior to his current role, Williams worked as a legal counsel with NGMC and as legal advisor to the Managing Director of NGMC between 2012 and 2019. Williams' education background in business administration and his understanding of Nigerian oil and gas legal processes and investment trends will help shape AEW 2022 discussions on how both Nigeria and Africa can incentivize gas financing and attract foreign direct investments to boost the market at a time when global energy transition-related policies are disrupting investments across the sector.

"I am personally excited to announce the participation of Mr Williams, an African industry driver of gas market expansion through innovative solutions for the midstream sector. Tetracore's success in funding and developing a massive gas distribution infrastructure project supplying over 55 million standard cubic feet per day of gas in just 18 months in Nigeria is a strong testimony of the firm's commitment to address critical issues including lack of funding, infrastructure and adequate energy to curb energy poverty and fuel economic growth," states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

At AEW 2022, Williams will share insight into Tetracore Energy's vision and growth plans, with the firm planning a massive expansion across Africa as gas exploitation and monetization increases. The CEO will participate in panel discussions and high-level forums, driving dialogue around best practices to accelerate gas infrastructure deployment and utilization to position Africa as a global clean energy hub whilst making energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.

(With Inputs from APO)