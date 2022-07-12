Left Menu

Hesa to provide fin solutions to 60k rural entrepreneurs in 30,000 villages in 2022

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:50 IST
Hesa to provide fin solutions to 60k rural entrepreneurs in 30,000 villages in 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based agri-fintech startup Hesa on Tuesday said it aims to provide financial solutions to over 60,000 village level entrepreneurs across 30,000 villages by the end of 2022.

It will also provide ease of transitions such as bill payments, opening an account to withdraw money, small needs like mobile recharge, bus ticket booking, opening demat accounts, opening a fixed deposit account and electricity bills among others to rural India.

It expands and empowers businesses to ride the rural value chain for buying and selling leveraging our technology and human capabilities, the company said.

''With our services, we want to empower rural India in a way that they are owners of their own business and still at the same time they are associated with us so they have employment options.

''Currently, the platform has over 15 lakh transactions a month and we aim at having more than 30 lakh transactions by the end of 2022,'' Hesa Chief Strategy Officer and Head-Fintech Rishabh Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022