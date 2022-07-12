Hamilton Beach is set to launch more products in India after the professional juicer mixer grinder

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Inspired by over 100 years of engineering and designing small appliances for consumers and commercial kitchens, Hamilton Beach Professional, has set a new standard for superior performance and durability with its professional juicer mixer grinder (JMG). They collaborated with culinary experts and Indian engineers to understand Indian kitchens and have created an appliance built to deliver superior performance every time. The Hamilton Beach Professional JMG has been featured by Indian chefs such as Kunal Kapoor, Sanjyot Keer, Anahita Dhondy, and Shivesh Bhatia, who showcase the versatility of this product to produce delicious recipes for any meal.

"We value the Indian market and are delighted with the support we have received from India. After five years of research and development in both India and the U.S., the Professional JMG was designed and launched to solve complex kitchen challenges. We know how important a JMG is in an Indian kitchen, and we are very happy to see both professional and home chefs embrace this product," stated Wendy Reid, Senior Manager, Global Brand Licensing, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. After two successful years on the market with the JMG, the new Hamilton Beach products will be launching in India next month, and, like their previous products, these will also solve common kitchen problems. The first is an air fryer that fries your favorite food with little to no oil. The best part?

The cleaning is easy with the removable nonstick basket and crisping insert. The second product is a panini maker and indoor grill, which allows you to make delicious paninis and sandwiches. The added skewers let you grill foods in under 10 minutes for a delicious and fresh meal when you want to stay home. In addition, the easy cleaning process makes it perfect for quick weeknight dinners. "Hamilton Beach products are always designed with the consumer in mind, and we remain true to that mission. We have received so much positivity here that we have decided to introduce additional products on our third anniversary in India. With this, we will continue to add convenience and joy to the lives of our customers by helping them to cook like a pro at home," said Manav Tandon, Business Head, Hamilton Beach India.

Whether you are a professional chef or a kitchen amateur, Hamilton Beach has an appliance for every culinary need. The products are designed to make cooking effortless and fun for every meal- from breakfast to dinner to dessert and everything in Between. So, it's time to say hello to perfection.

