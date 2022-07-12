Delhi LG launches work to 'aesthetically upgrade' Dhaula Kuan to IGI airport road

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday launched the 'aesthetic upgradation' work on the road between Dhaula Kuan and Indira Gandhi International airport and directed officials to complete the first stretch by August 15.

The aesthetic upgradation work will include plantation of flowering plants as well as installation of fountains and marble statues, an official statement said.

Being carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and the Delhi Jal Board, these works were conceptualized after the LG visited the stretch right after taking over on May 26, it said.

Saxena had issued instructions to officials to ensure enhanced aesthetics, symmetry in design and horticultural overhaul of the area by planting suitable all weather flowering plants in a landscaped pattern on this stretch of road traversed by every visitor, tourist or dignitary coming to the Capital, it said. While launching the aesthetic upgradation work on the road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport, on the highway leading up to Airport and Gurgaon, Saxena asked officials to complete the first stretch by August 15 and the remaining by November this year in tandem with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the statement from LG office said. He appreciated the initiatives taken so far in removal of garbage by MCD and levelling of good earth and repair of pavements by PWD, it said.

Saxena said maintenance and repair of pavements, removal of garbage should not be exercises in isolation but should be continuously undertaken and Jal Board should ensure sufficient re-cycled water from STPs for horticultural purposes, it said. He emphasised that the entire stretch of seven kilometres till the airport should be uniformly developed with flowering plants of different heights to achieve a stepped three-coloured pattern on the vacant spaces besides the pavements and on the central verges, the statement said.

Saxena also directed officials to prune existing overhanging trees in a uniform shape and railings to be put up for separating the plantation from vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The LG instructed that fountains should be developed on traffic islands. Seven to eight such fountains are expected to be come up on the entire stretch, the statement said.

He also instructed that marble statutes be installed at traffic tri-junction where the roads leading from the city, going to the airport and towards Dwarka converge, which Saxena felt could emerge as an iconic identity of the capital, the statement said.

