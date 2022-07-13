Saptashrungi temple in Nashik to remain closed for 45 days for maintenance work

The Goddess Saptashrungi temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district will remain closed for devotees for 45 days from July 21 for conservation and maintenance work, the temple authorities said on Wednesday.

A replica of the deity's idol will be kept near the temple's first step for the devotees to pay obeisance during this period, they said.

