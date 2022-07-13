Genesys International partners with Esri India to solidify its efforts in Building Digital Twins of Indian Cities

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Genesys International, a pioneer in survey mapping and 3D content, and Esri India, the country's leading Geographic Information System (GIS) Software & Solutions provider, today announced their strategic alliance. In December 2021, Genesys International launched its pan India program to make the Digital Twin of entire urban India. The program, which will encompass accurate 3D data for the top 100 cities of the country, will lead to the first-time creation of this kind of highly accurate geometrical data.

This will open up avenues for creating several high-end applications that could solve multiple problems facing urban India. Esri India will become an enabler in this process by providing the most suitable, stable technology platform for 3D modelling, analysis of the data, and development of solutions that will help the stakeholders solve problems and provide better services to the citizens. This collaboration will enable high-definition mapping of Indian cities for better planning and governance.

The GIS-enabled digital twin models will further support the smart cities agenda across segments including Urban Development, Planning, Governance, Disaster Management, Utilities, AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction). The alliance will support the mission-critical projects and provide the stakeholders the required technological capabilities to solve critical challenges.

"Genesys has been successfully using Esri technology in India and other countries for many years. With changes in the policy framework, the opportunities are immense. Genesys is making key investments for 3D geospatial content creation so that we can meet the requirements of various users in government as well as private sectors like telecommunications, mining, utilities, etc. Esri has made a lot of advancements for Digital Twins and 3D modelling and together we will be in the best position to serve our users," said Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director, Genesys International. Digital Twin is a 3D virtual representation of an object or system. The digital twin of cities will enable better planning of infrastructure and enhance governance. This will help in creating more sustainable, safe, and energy-efficient living environments, putting India on the global map along with other advanced and futuristic cities.

Speaking about this alliance, Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India said, "The use of Digital Twins is important for government programs like Gati Shakti and Smart Cities, as they help in better designs, cost management, multi-agency coordination and cutting down project timelines. Genesys has strong capabilities in the collection and processing of 3D LiDAR data, and Esri technology is most suited for 3D modeling and creation of Digital Twins. Together we can offer very powerful solutions in critical areas for economic growth." The mapping of urban cities of India will be done in a phased manner, with a focus on metro cities in Phase 1.

