Colliers India appoints Peush Jain as MD for office services

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Thursday announced the appointment of Peush Jain as Managing Director for office services to strengthen its team and achieve higher growth.

Jain is an industry veteran and has been with real estate consultant CBRE for over 20 years, Colliers India said in a statement.

He has led businesses across the office, retail, industrial and other verticals of the real estate sector.

Jain is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master's degree in Strategy and Marketing from the International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi.

With his appointment, Colliers India said the company is further strengthening its team to establish itself as the preferred partner for clients' varied evolving needs.

Ramesh Nair, the CEO, of Colliers India, said: '' Peush will be responsible for building scale and expanding client relationships for our office services vertical across the country.'' In November last year, Nair had told PTI that Colliers India would hire at least 1,000 employees in 2022 to expand its operations and achieve higher growth. Then, Colliers India's headcount was around 3,000.

Nair himself joined Colliers India as CEO in July last year. And in the last 12 months, Collier India has hired many senior professionals, mostly from other international property consultancy firms.

Canada-based Colliers is one of the leading property consultants in the world. It has operations in 62 countries with a total of 17,000 employees.

