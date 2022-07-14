FlowerAura is Ready To Dominate The Market Again with Its New Raksha Bandhan Collection

After serving its user with an applaudable collection last year, FlowerAura, is back to make the celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2022 with fascinating designs, amazing quality and, of course, fantastic service. FlowerAura is known for its top-notch quality products that are presented in the most beautiful ways along with delectable edibles. From the point of view of prices as well, the online store offers cost-effective products. This year, the collection of online Rakhi by FlowerAura is strongly focused on vibrant colours and the versatility of regional delicacies. the mindset behind the collection - Bhai Rakhi and Lumba Rakhi is clearly visible, as clarified by Mr. Shrey Sehgal, Co-Founder of the company, ''FlowerAura aims at bringing colours and taste of India to its users home on Raksha Bandhan; hence, every single product you will see at the site has a unique touch of the states of India.'' The website, this time, is flooded with delectable premium Rakhi hampers. The variety of these hampers ranges from Indian sweets, delicacy and dessert combos to hampers that consist of Rakhi with chocolates. With such a resourceful list of products, it is quite clear that the company is set to delight their customers this Rakhi season.

In a media conversation, Mr. Himanshu Chawla, one of the co-founders of the company, said, ''FlowerAura brings everyone together with its gifts and services, so this Raksha Bandhan, we are looking forward to bringing the real taste of India to everyone of you. Over the years, our lovely customers have showered us with support and love. Hence, we try to bring something new to the table every time. And the kind of response we got for the new selection of Rakhis and special Rakhi hamper, we cannot thank them enough.'' About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., the pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts for special moments that can't be put into words. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 400+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there. Media Contact : Suman Patra suman.patra@floweraura.com +91 96500 62220 Head - Product and Marketing FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AH07jLMoobQ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832283/FlowerAura_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)