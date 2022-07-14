Govt sets up committee to develop framework on 'Right to Repair'

In a bid to put a greater emphasis on LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) movement through sustainable consumption, the Department of Consumer Affairs has set up a committee in developing a framework for the 'Right to Repair'. The committee will be chaired by Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs. The committee will also include Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary in the department, Justice Paramjeet Singh Dhaliwal, former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Former President of State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Punjab, Prof. (Dr.) G.S. Bajpai Vice-Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, Prof. Shri Ashok Patil, Chair of Consumer Law and Practice, and representatives from various stakeholders like ICEA, SIAM, consumer activists, and consumer organizations as members.

The aim of developing a framework on right to repair in India is to empower consumers and product buyers in the local market, harmonize trade between the original equipment manufacturers and the third-party buyers and sellers, emphasize on developing sustainable consumption of products, and reduction in e-waste, an official statement said. Once it is rolled out in India, it will become a game-changer both for the sustainability of the products and as well as serve as a catalyst for employment generation through 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by allowing third-party repairs.

The committee held its first meeting on Wednesday, wherein important sectors for Right to Repair were identified. The sectors identified include farming equipment, mobile phones/ tablets, consumer durables, and automobiles/automobile equipment, the statement said. "The pertinent issues highlighted during the meeting include companies avoid the publication of manuals that can help users make repairs easily. Manufacturers have proprietary control over spare parts (regarding the kind of design they use for screws and other). Monopoly on repair processes infringes the customer's' 'right to choose'," it added.

Digital warranty cards, for instance, ensure that by getting a product from a "non-recognized" outfit, a customer loses the right to claim a warranty. "Manufacturers are encouraging a culture of 'planned obsolescence'. This is a system whereby the design of any gadget is such that it lasts a particular time only and after that particular period it has to be mandatorily replaced," the statement added.

During the deliberations on Wednesday, the participants felt that the parts and tools to service devices, including diagnostic tools should be made available to third parties, including individuals so that the product can be repaired if there are minor glitches. "Fortunately, in our country, there exists a vibrant repair service sector and third party repairs, including those who cannibalize the products for providing spare parts for circular economy," it said.

Further, the international best practices were also discussed in the meeting. The right to repair has been recognized in many countries across the globe, including the USA, U.K, and European Union. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the concept of the LiFE movement (Lifestyle for Environment) in India. This includes the concept of reusing and recycling various consumer products. (ANI)

