Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2022 06:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 06:25 IST
China created 6.54 mln new urban jobs in H1 - human resources ministry
China has completed 59% of its annual target of new urban jobs, with 6.54 million such jobs created during the January to June period, the ministry of human resources said on Thursday.

The nationwide survey-based jobless rate fell to 5.9% in May from 6.1% in April, still above the government's 2022 target of below 5.5%. The jobless rate for June is due to be released later on Friday.

Also Read: China retains zero-Covid policy while cutting travel quarantine to 7 days

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

