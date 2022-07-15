Report shows Morocco’s tourism industry in recovery

Morocco's tourism industry is now recovering from the effects of COVID-19. Like in the rest of the world, the tourist sector in Morocco was hit particularly hard due to travel restrictions and limitations on leisure activities.

Recent figures show that tourism is returning to Morocco as domestic and international travel resumes.

To support this increase in visitors number, the government recently launched an online Morocco visa. The new eVisa will facilitate international travel. The aim is to encourage more holidaymakers to choose Morocco for their next vacation. The application is entirely online making it a faster and simpler way to obtain a visa. The new electronic visa went live in July 2022, in time for the summer.

The new visa will complement the current growth of the tourism industry in Morocco. A recent report compiled by the Department of Financial Studies and Provisions in Morocco shows that recovery is well underway.

Morocco reopened borders to international tourists on February 7, 2022, with entry restrictions being eased on May 18, 2022. Although some requirements remain in place—travelers need to present a health form and valid vaccine certificate or negative PCR test result—overseas visitors are now returning.

This is reflected in the number presented in the report. Tourism receipts increased by 25% in February, over 500% in March, and more than 300% in April. The total revenue across these months added up to 13.6 billion Moroccan dirhams. While this is a significant increase compared to the 4 billion in 2021, revenues remain 4 billion lower than the same period in 2019. Despite this, annual tourism revenues increased 123.3% in a year.

The same report also indicates a significant jump in tourist arrivals during the first 5 months of 2022. Tourist arrivals increased more than 4 fold compared to the same period in 2021, from 501.2 thousand to 2.3 million, 51% of which were foreign tourists.

It is expected that tourism will continue to accelerate in the coming months with hopes that tourism will soon return to pre-pandemic levels.

Morocco, Land of Light Campaign

With this aim in mind, the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT) launched a new campaign in April. Named 'Morocco, Land of Light', the campaign aims to promote the nation as a leading destination for international tourism. The campaign includes a new logo and promotional video designed to establish Morocco on travelers bucket-list.

The campaign raises awareness of the incredible places to visit in Morocco. It has some of the most beautiful cities in all of Africa and Europe, like Marrakech and Fez. It also has some of the world's best beaches, like Agadir and Essaouira. Morocco is home to many different types of tourism—from day trips to luxury vacations.

Casablanca is the most populous city in Morocco and its economic and business centre. Casablanca is one of the largest cities in Africa, as well as one of the most populous cities in the Arab world. A major tourist attraction in the city is Hassan II Mosque, the largest mosque in Africa and the 5th largest in the world.

Another focal point for tourists in Marrakech. It is the most famous city in Morocco known for its lively souks and Jemaa el Fnaa square. Jemaa el Fnaa is a large square in Marrakech that comes alive at night with food vendors, snake charmers, storytellers, and acrobats.

Another attraction is the Koutoubia Mosque which is one of the largest mosques in North Africa and can be seen from almost anywhere in the city. The 19th-century Bahia Palace sits on top of a hill overlooking the city center. It's open to visitors who can explore its gardens and visit its museum. Visitors can walk through Jardin Majorelle Garden which was once owned by Yves Saint Laurent; it features lots of cacti plants native to Morocco as well as other exotic flora from around the world.

Rabat is the capital and largest city of Morocco. It is also the capital city of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra, the capital region of Morocco. The country's oldest continuously inhabited town, Rabat has a long and interesting history.

Fez is a city in the north of Morocco, the capital of the Fès-Meknès region. Fez is considered one of the oldest imperial cities in Morocco, founded in 789 by Idris I. The city was added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites on 30 November 1981.

Morocco is a beautiful country that has so much to offer. From beaches, mountains, and deserts to ancient cities and modern cities it's full of culture and history. With COVID-19 restrictions being gradually eased, the new electronic visa, and the latest promotional campaign, it seems inevitable that tourist numbers will continue to increase over the coming months.

