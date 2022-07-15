Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:33 IST
BMW Motorrad drives in G 310 RR at Rs 2.85 lakh
BMW Motorrad on Friday launched G 310 RR bike in India with price starting at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

The two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW introduced the model in two trims -- G 310 RR and G 310 RR Style Sport priced at Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh respectively.

''In just under five years, the G 310 R and G 310 GS have become immensely popular and are in high demand all over the world. The introduction of a third member further diversifies the G 310 range,'' BMW Motorrad Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa Markus Mueller-Zambre said at the event.

The company is glad to launch the bike first in India which is one of the fastest growing markets for BMW Motorrad, he added.

The G 310 RR comes with a 313-cc engine enabling it to accelerate from 0 – 60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds.

For adaptation to varied conditions, the 310 RR is fitted with four modes as standard - Track, Urban, Rain and Sport.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said the 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class.

''This bike proudly inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with unlimited adrenaline rush on tarmac,'' he stated.

The G 310 RR has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company.

The bike is locally produced in India along with G 310 R and G 310 GS by TVS Motor at its Hosur manufacturing plant.

India is the first country to welcome the third and latest member of the 310 model series.

The bike is available for sales at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from Friday onwards.

