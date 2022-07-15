GTPL Hathway delivers consistently in Q1 FY23, reports revenue of Rs 6,454 million

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): GTPL Hathway Limited, India's largest MSO and leading Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2022. Business Performance Highlights

CATV - GTPL continues to widen its footprint in its existing markets and penetrate new markets through both organic and inorganic route- Consolidated Subscription revenue increased by 3 per cent Y-o-Y- Standalone Subscription revenue at Rs 1,903 million, up by 4 per cent Y-o-Y- Paying subscribers stood at 7.80 million; increased by 500k Y-o-Y

Broadband - Total active subscribers stood at 845k; addition of 155k in Y-o-Y- Homepasses stood at 4.85 million; addition of 750k Y-o-Y- Average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 450- Average data consumption per user per month increased by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 260 GB

Commenting on the Results, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Limited, said, "We have been consistent in achieving our goals across all business segments. We are the largest MSO in India and continue our strategy of expansion in new geographies and deeper penetration in our existing markets. The key highlights of Q1 FY23 are stable digital cable TV subscription revenues and growth in subscribers as well as revenues in the Broadband business. GTPL has again been listed amongst "India's Top 500 Companies 2022', second year in a row, as released by Dun & Bradstreet. We have entered FY23 with a positive outlook for our businesses and confidence in our ability to continue its successful evolution." GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat and is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal. The Company's Digital Cable Television services reach 1,200 plus towns across India in 19 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. As on June 30, 2022, the Company has 8.40 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 8,45,000 Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband homepass of 4.85 million.

