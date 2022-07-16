Left Menu

Indonesia c.bank gov asks frayed G20 to stay focused on goals

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 06:48 IST
Indonesia c.bank gov asks frayed G20 to stay focused on goals

Indonesia central bank governor Perry Warjiyo on Saturday urged G20 members to remain focused on goals as the finance chiefs' meeting in Bali remained overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine, with no communique expected at the end.

He said the group had fruitful discussions on Friday on global economy, health and financial architecture, and said the G20 must deliver concrete results to support the global economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022