Indonesia c.bank gov asks frayed G20 to stay focused on goals

Indonesia central bank governor Perry Warjiyo on Saturday urged G20 members to remain focused on goals as the finance chiefs' meeting in Bali remained overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine, with no communique expected at the end.

He said the group had fruitful discussions on Friday on global economy, health and financial architecture, and said the G20 must deliver concrete results to support the global economy.

