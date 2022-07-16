Portl plans to sell 5,000 units of smart mirrors for fitness this fiscal

Fitness technology startup Portl aims to sell around 5,000 units of its smart mirror that comes with artificial intelligence and sensors to provide personalised training to users, a company official said.

Portl co-founder Indraneel Gupta told PTI that the company has developed entire technology in-house and is manufacturing products at their facility in Hyderabad.

''We started selling Portl from March and recorded 60 per cent month-on-month growth. Our aim is to sell around 5,000 units this fiscal,'' Gupta said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to announce a partnership with fitness and sports retail brand Lodhi Sports.

Gupta said that AI and sensors in the smart mirror correct body postures and provide users personalised training.

''Everything on the mirror from content to the technology to hardware is built in-house. We have raised USD 1 million external funding in June 2021 from a very popular venture fund to develop content and build a strong team to deliver on our promises,'' he said.

Gupta said that the company has 400-500 units manufacturing capacity per month and it has identified third-party vendors who can manufacture 5,000 units per month.

The smart mirror has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh apiece exclusive of taxes.

Gupta said there will be a Rs 750 monthly subscription cost, after the first year of product purchase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)