San Francisco International Airport resumes operations following bomb threat

San Francisco International Airport said it resumed normal operations after evacuating the international terminal late on Friday following a bomb threat.

"Police have cleared the Int'l Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations," the airport said in a tweet on Saturday. The airport terminal was evacuated after San Francisco police said officers had received a bomb threat at the airport and found a suspicious package on investigation.

The airport said it has resumed its AirTrain service and that the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service would restart at 6:25 AM local time. The Associated Press reported that police had taken a man into custody following the investigation.

