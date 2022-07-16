Maha: Man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole

A 26-year-old man was crushed to death after his motorcycle hit a pothole in Dombivali-Kalyan area of Thane district on Saturday and he came under a bus, a police official said.

Ankit Thaiva, a resident of Ambernath, was on his way to work in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai when the incident took place on Katai-Badlapur road near Khoni village, he said.

''He lost control after his motorcycle hit a pothole. The two-wheeler then rammed into a Kalyan Domivali Municipal Transport bus moving along side. He came under the wheels of the bus and died instantly,'' the Manpada police station official informed.

