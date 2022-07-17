Left Menu

27 injured after two vehicles collide in Jharkhand

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:16 IST
27 injured after two vehicles collide in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty seven people were injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles on a stretch of National Highway-75 in Jharkhand on Sunday, a police officer said.

Two critically injured persons were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science, Ranchi, while the others have been admitted to a community health centre, Officer-in-Charge of Kudu police station, Abhinav Kumar, said.

The collision took place between a passenger van and a vehicle carrying rice on Kudu-Chandwa main road, Kumar said.

Police impounded both the vehicles and started an investigation, the officer said.

Traffic on the national highway stretch was disrupted for around an hour following the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022