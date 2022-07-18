GST rate hike comes into effect; check which items will get costlier

The recommendations on Goods and Services Tax rates that were made during the 47th GST Council meeting held in June come into effect today. Following is a list of items that will get costlier:

1. GST on paper knives, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, and cake-servers increased from 12 percent to 18 percent. 2. GST on power-driven pumps such as centrifugal pumps, deep tube-well turbine pumps, submersible pumps, and bicycle pumps increased from 12 percent to 18 percent.

3. Pre-packaged and labeled pulses and cereals like rice, wheat, and flour (atta) will now attract 5 percent GST when branded and packed in a unit container. 4. Curd, lassi, and puffed rice would attract GST at the rate of 5 percent when pre-packaged and labeled.

5. LED Lamps, lights, and fixtures, their metal printed circuits board will also witness a GST increase from 12 percent to 18 percent. 6. GST on solar water heaters and systems has been increased from 5 percent to 12 percent.

7. GST on cut and polished diamonds will be increased from 0.25 percent to 1.5 percent. 8. GST on e-waste will be increased from 5 percent to 18 percent.

9. GST on petroleum/coal bed methane will be increased from 5 percent to 12 percent. 10. Hotel accommodation priced up to Rs. 1000 per day shall be taxed at 12 percent.

11. Room rent (excluding ICU) exceeding Rs 5000 per day per patient charged by a hospital shall be taxed to the extent of the amount charged for the room at 5 percent without ITC. Here are some goods and services where GST has been slashed:

1. Tax on the transport of goods and passengers by ropeways reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent. 2. Renting of truck or goods carriage where the cost of fuel is included will be cheaper as the tax is reduced from 18 percent to 12 percent.

3. GST on ostomy appliances reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent. 4. GST on several orthopedic appliances was reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent.

