Left Menu

Prestige Group sales bookings jump 4-fold to Rs 3,012 cr

Realty firm Prestige Estates on Monday reported over four-fold jump in its sales bookings at Rs 3,012 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year on better demand and lower base effect.The sales bookings stood at Rs 733.9 crore in the year-ago period, which was badly hit by the second wave of the COVID pandemic.In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Prestige Group said it has registered sales of Rs 3,012.1 crore, of which the Mumbai region has contributed Rs 737.8 crore.The sales have come from 3.63 million square feet volume with an average realisation of Rs 8,298 per square feet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:39 IST
Prestige Group sales bookings jump 4-fold to Rs 3,012 cr
Prestige Group Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Prestige Estates on Monday reported over a four-fold jump in its sales bookings at Rs 3,012 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year on better demand and lower base effect.

The sales bookings stood at Rs 733.9 crore in the year-ago period, which was badly hit by the second wave of the COVID pandemic.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Prestige Group said it has registered sales of Rs 3,012.1 crore, of which the Mumbai region has contributed Rs 737.8 crore.

''The sales have come from 3.63 million square feet volume with an average realization of Rs 8,298 per square feet. Collections made during the quarter were to the tune of Rs 2,146.4 crore,'' it said.

In the June quarter, the company launched four projects comprising 9.67 million square feet. Three projects totaling 0.78 million square feet were completed during the last quarter.

On the performance, Irfan Razack, Chairman, and Managing Director, Prestige Group said: ''We are happy to see the contribution of our newly launched projects in Mumbai to our overall numbers and are optimistic about the increasing value they will be adding in the upcoming quarters.'' Venkat K Narayana, Chief Executive Officer, Prestige Group, said the company's sales bookings have grown multi-fold despite the interest rate hikes and the mixed macroeconomic sentiments.

''We hope to keep up this momentum and have around 15 million square feet of launches planned for the next few quarters across Bangalore, Mumbai, NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai,'' he added.

Prestige Group has a diversified business model across various segments -- housing, office, retail, hospitality, and services with operations in 12 major locations in India.

The Group has completed 268 projects spanning developable areas of 151 million square feet and has 45 ongoing projects across segments, with a total developable area of 65 million square feet.

Further, it is planning 52 projects spanning 88 million square feet and holds a land bank of over 375 acres as of March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022