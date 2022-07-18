KSB Limited launches all new 'Aqua Series' pumps in Tamil Nadu and Kerala market

Coimbatore [India], July 18 (ANI/PNN): KSB Limited, one of the leading Pumps and Valves manufacturers in India, had organized a Select Dealer meet of Tamil Nadu and Kerala dealers at Coimbatore. This event was conducted to celebrate the company's performance for the year 2021 and also to discuss the strategic initiatives planned for future growth.

At the outset of the dealer meet, the company also launched the 'AQUA series' - a new range of Domestic products to further strengthen its product offerings to the Domestic consumers. These AQUA series pumps are aimed to cater to the ever-increasing water demand of domestic customers. Under the new AQUA series, the event witnessed the launch of SMARTY, SUNNY, SPORTY, SIMBA, SIMBA PLUS, SUMO, HULK & HULK PLUS pumps. This new AQUA series is available in the range of 0.5 HP - 1.5 HP, with flow rates up to 4,400 LPH and heads up to 66 meters, along with high operating efficiency. The AQUA series is being made available with 3 material options i.e. Aluminum Extrusion, Aluminum Die Cast, and Cast Iron to suit various operating conditions of the applications, like domestic and community water supply, water supply for high rise buildings, gardening and small farm irrigation, construction site, groundwater supply to water tanks etc.

Complementing the team, Farrokh Bhathena, Director - Sales and Marketing, KSB Limited said "KSB's focus has always been on Product Innovation and bringing out products that cater to a much wider demand at an optimal cost. Our close association with our customers and their inputs help us to constantly innovate to ensure that our products come with lower maintenance costs and optimum energy consumption, have greater reliability, user-friendliness and long service life. We are very hopeful that these products will be well accepted in the market and shall help to further increase our market share in the Domestic segment in the upcoming years." Customer Service has also been one of the prime focus areas of KSB's business. Along with the new products, KSB also focuses to provide superior service for its customers. KSB has a dedicated toll-free no 1800 233 1299 for addressing customer complaints. All complaints registered over the toll-free number are monitored centrally for immediate resolution through its 325+ widespread Authorized Service Centre (ASC) network. These ASCs are well equipped to provide quick and reliable service to the pumps.

The prominent Dealers attending the conference appreciated the new AQUA series of pumps. The conference created an opportunity for them to interact with the Management, which has created a positive impact on the dealers and they are optimistic of their growth in association with KSB's growth future. KSB Limited founded in the year 1960, is headquartered in Pune in the state of Maharashtra.

KSB in India is a leading international manufacturer of pumps, valves, systems and control valves. Specialized in Centrifugal End Suction Pumps, High Pressure Multistage Pumps, Industrial Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Submersible Motor Pumps, monobloc & mini monobloc pumps, Hydro pneumatic Systems and control valves. KSB has its presence across the country with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations. KSB in India has plants in Pimpri, Chinchwad, Khandala, Vambori, Coimbatore, and Sinnar showcasing immaculate manufacturing and engineering practices.

