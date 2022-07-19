Left Menu

BSG Hospitality raises seed funding via FDI led by Avero International

Goa-based Hotel Management Company BSG Hospitality Pvt Ltd has raised seed funding via FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) from Avero International Inc.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 19-07-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 13:07 IST
Panaji (Goa) [India], July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Goa-based Hotel Management Company BSG Hospitality Pvt Ltd has raised seed funding via FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) from Avero International Inc. The funds will be used to grow the hotel portfolio of BSG Hotels & Stays - a unit of BSG Hospitality in Goa and across India. The company aims to raise $5M by end of 2022 to onboard new hotels and consolidate BSG Hotels & Stays as a major player in the presently unorganised hotel segment. Maryville - Tennessee, US-based Avero International Inc. has backed Hotelier and Founder of BSG Hospitality; Bijoy Sengupta to grow the company in the capacity of Founder - CEO and provide travellers standardized accommodation and great value at a great price.

Bijoy, a hotelier with over two decades of experience in the hotel industry started BSG Hotels & Stays in October 2021 with its first hotel BSG Absolute Porvorim Regency in North Goa. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

