CII Karnataka announces its key priority areas in 2022-23

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka on Tuesday announced its 'key priority areas' for growth and development in 2022-23 with MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) and 'growth beyond Bengaluru in tier-2 and tier-3 cities' in focus.

CII Karnataka Chairman and and Vice-Chairman Arjun M Ranga and Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, respectively, highlighted five key priorities -- policy advocacy, MSME engagement, start-ups, industry-institute interaction and 'beyond Bengaluru'.

Ranga said the CII has been working closely with the Karnataka government on key growth areas such as ease of doing business, taxation policies, adoption of clean energy and alternative fuels, skilling and upskilling initiatives.

''MSME engagement being a key focus area, CII Karnataka has been extensively promoting growth and development for MSMEs as well as converging on policy related interventions,'' said Ranga, also Managing Director of N Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Ventakesan, also Managing Director of Kennametal India Ltd, said industry-institute interaction has been initiated as a new engagement plan as there is a need to build greater engagement between industry and academia to equip the youth with future-ready work and business skills.

CII said it has been working with the Karnataka government on areas like Labour Codes, through industrial relations experts, lobbying constantly for an effective and smooth implementation, which is expected to be rolled out shortly.

''Decriminalisation under various acts will be another focus area under policy advocacy for the state as this being a 'National agenda', to decriminalise minor offences and enhance ease of doing business'', the industry body said.

