UPS starts its new airport gateway facility in Bengaluru
The Bengaluru facility will provide in-house customs clearance and serve as a cross-border trade link for southern India, giving customers an extended pick-up time of up to two hours, the statement said.The new flight and airport gateway follow the launch earlier this year of a new logistics brand for the Indian market, MOVIN, which is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, it was noted.
UPS on Tuesday announced an expansion of its global logistics network with a new airport gateway facility in India at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. ''With this added capacity, a new Boeing 747-8 flight will now be able to further connect our customers in India with more international trade opportunities in Asia, Europe and the Americas,'' the company said in a statement.
This is the American package and document delivery company's second dedicated airport gateway facility in India after opening its Delhi airport gateway in 2020. The Bengaluru facility will provide in-house customs clearance and serve as a cross-border trade link for southern India, giving customers an extended pick-up time of up to two hours, the statement said.
The new flight and airport gateway follow the launch earlier this year of a new logistics brand for the Indian market, 'MOVIN', which is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, it was noted.
