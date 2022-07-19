Left Menu

UPS starts its new airport gateway facility in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru facility will provide in-house customs clearance and serve as a cross-border trade link for southern India, giving customers an extended pick-up time of up to two hours, the statement said.The new flight and airport gateway follow the launch earlier this year of a new logistics brand for the Indian market, MOVIN, which is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, it was noted.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:16 IST
UPS starts its new airport gateway facility in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

UPS on Tuesday announced an expansion of its global logistics network with a new airport gateway facility in India at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. ''With this added capacity, a new Boeing 747-8 flight will now be able to further connect our customers in India with more international trade opportunities in Asia, Europe and the Americas,'' the company said in a statement.

This is the American package and document delivery company's second dedicated airport gateway facility in India after opening its Delhi airport gateway in 2020. The Bengaluru facility will provide in-house customs clearance and serve as a cross-border trade link for southern India, giving customers an extended pick-up time of up to two hours, the statement said.

The new flight and airport gateway follow the launch earlier this year of a new logistics brand for the Indian market, 'MOVIN', which is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, it was noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022