Gameskraft Foundation and Anju Bobby Sports Foundation Join Hands to Power Next Generation of Athletes

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Gameskraft Foundation, the social arm of the online skill-based gaming and entertainment company Gameskraft, has associated with Anju Bobby Sports Foundation (ABSF) to support the development of ABSF’s new high-performance academy in Bengaluru. Through the grant, Gameskraft Foundation takes its first steps, demonstrating its intent in sports development and building the basis for future associations benefiting social upliftment and inspiring success stories in multidisciplinary competition.

Vikas Taneja, Group CEO of Gameskraft Group, said, “Our vision of corporate responsibility is creating a legacy that involves giving back to the communities and individuals whose perseverance and skill inspire us. Sports development is high on our list of focus areas, and it gives me immense pleasure to kickstart this journey with the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation. Anju’s vision for the academy will shine the spotlight on the most deserving talent our country has to offer, enabling them, their dreams and those of a billion others through them.” ABSF is an initiative by Anju Bobby George, India’s only senior world championship medallist in athletics, and her coach Bobby George to nurture, develop, and groom next-generation world-class athletes. The upcoming facilities at Kengeri in Bengaluru will elevate Anju and Bobby’s dream of giving emerging athletes exposure to state-of-the-art amenities, delivering the best training modules and experiences in the country, from the running surface to the equipment to the coaching expertise.

Anju Bobby George, Founder of ABSF, said, “We are delighted to receive Gameskraft Foundation’s support in developing the infrastructure that will help train tomorrow’s stars and allow us to give back to the sport that has defined our lives. All while bringing the academy on par with world-class standards and letting us nurture and attract athletes and boost their performance levels.” The Gameskraft Foundation begins its journey of empowering individuals and groups by wholeheartedly supporting their growth and stories and giving back to communities with purpose.

About Gameskraft Foundation Gameskraft Foundation is the social arm of the leading online skill-based gaming and entertainment company Gameskraft Technologies Pvt Ltd. The foundation will engage with communities at a grassroots level to transform lives and create positive impact, powering ambitions and realising hopes through its efforts.

About Anju Bobby Sports Foundation ABSF is a charitable trust registered under 80G and 12AA of the Income Tax Act. The training academy aims to give high-performance athletic training to chosen talents identified at the grassroots level, with a special emphasis on women’s empowerment through sports. Training shall be under the direct guidance and supervision of Dronacharya Robert Bobby George and Anju Bobby George per the latest world-class training protocols. The trainees enter following a stringent scientific selection process (jointly with the Sports Authority of India and the Athletics Federation of India) and come mostly from rural India with modest living conditions. One of ABSF’s trainees, MsShaili Singh, secured silver in the World U20 Athletics Championship at Nairobi in August 2021, highlighting the quality within the Academy’s ranks.

