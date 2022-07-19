Left Menu

Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 17:13 IST
Canara Bank on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds this month.

The bank came out with the issuance of Rs 2,000 crore of additional tier-I bonds on July 15, 2022.

''The bank received total bid amount of Rs 5,719 crore, out of which full issuance of Rs 2,000 crore was accepted at 8.24 per cent,'' Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The state-owned lender said it issued 2,000 bonds to 21 allottees on July 19, 2022.

The non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, subordinated, fully paid-up secured Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds carry coupon at 8.24 per cent per annum.

Under the Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

Shares of Canara Bank closed 4.03 per cent higher at Rs 223.15 apiece on BSE.

