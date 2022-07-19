Auric Group organizes dealers meet in Faridabad, 400+ realty consultants participate

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/PNN): Auric Group on Saturday, July 16 hosted dealers' meet in Faridabad. The group invited the lot for bringing forth their upcoming possibilities, projects and different buildings that are in process. Organised at Iris Banquet in Faridabad, the dinner was loved by all.

Auric group normally hosts these dinners frequently to show their gratitude and as a note of thanks to their fellow business associates. These dinners are a way to bond personally well which enables them to do business efficiently. Speaking about the event, Mukesh Goel of Auric Group says, "We recognise the invaluable support and love that are fellow associates have towards us. This is the least we can do for them to have a delightful evening every now and then. It is their support and trust that enables us to deliver our projects timely."

Auric group is a trusted name in the real estate market of Faridabad. The company has further been granted licences in Central Business District (sector 79), which is said to be the biggest commercial hub of the city to launch their very own commercial project. They are known for catering the needs of their customers well, and also fulfilling their commitments by providing timely delivery. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)