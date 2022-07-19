Canon announces Capture the Action competition in collaboration with Pan African Visions

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com), a pioneer of innovative imaging products, announces its latest photography competition – 'Capture the Action' - for upcoming photographers in Africa in collaboration with Pan African Visions - one of the leading media outlets in African continent. Through this contest Canon is providing a platform for people to showcase their talent and harness the power of visual storytelling. The competition is seeking entries of photographers that highlight the high and lows and big and small wins of athletes and performers across Africa. The contest is open for African photographers aged 18 and over.

'Capture The Action' contest is a chance to illustrate the spectacular moments of athletes in action and follow their journeys. It is also a celebration of Africa's sports stars as well as the photographers covering them. In pursuit of encouraging the community of story tellers we're providing a platform across social channels to showcase the user generated content through #CelebrateAfrica. Focusing on this month's genre of Sports photography, Canon wants to showcase moments of athletic brilliance, triumph, and glory through this competition which is to run until the 31st of July.

'Capture the action' is aimed to showcase the stars, their performance, and the intrepid stories behind their rise to the top. The competition celebrates Africa's contribution to sports and brings forth the stories of athletic achievement," says Amine Djouahra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Canon Central and North Africa. "Canon as a brand has always been at the forefront of innovation and technology. This contest embodies of technological brilliance and superhuman performance, going beyond the realm of possibility. We are looking forward to see some amazing actions captured from the continent as it's hosting various international sports events in different African countries.

The best sports photography shots submitted for this contest in July stand to win some amazing prizes and they will be chosen through public voting and an exclusive jury panel cherry picked for this competition.

Canon will provide the following three prizes:

1st Prize- Canon EOS R52nd Prize- Canon EOS R73rd Prize- Canon PRO 200 Printer​

Canon encourages African residents to share their best images of sports photography. Those wishing to participate can do so by uploading an original picture(s) meeting the criteria to enter the competition.

Visit https://bit.ly/3ohnORn for more details. Images from the shortlisted winners will be available to view in a virtual gallery hosted on Pan African Visions' website.

(With Inputs from APO)