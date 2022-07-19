French unions say they have reached wage accords for air travel ground staffers

French unions UFA, FGTE and CFDT say they have reached wage accords for air travel ground staffers after three months of negotiations, according to a joint statement on Tuesday.

The agreement will result in a more than 6% salary increase for some lower salary ranges compared to a previous agreement in January. Higher-level jobs will see an increase of around 1% to 5%, according to the unions, which noted that separate negotiations would have to take place with individual companies.

