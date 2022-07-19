Left Menu

French unions say they have reached wage accords for air travel ground staffers

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French unions UFA, FGTE and CFDT say they have reached wage accords for air travel ground staffers after three months of negotiations, according to a joint statement on Tuesday.

The agreement will result in a more than 6% salary increase for some lower salary ranges compared to a previous agreement in January. Higher-level jobs will see an increase of around 1% to 5%, according to the unions, which noted that separate negotiations would have to take place with individual companies.

