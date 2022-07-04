French health system is "on its ropes" - new Health Minister
The French health system is "on its ropes", new French Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday.
Braun, who was appointed earlier in the day as part of a wider government reshuffle, made the comments at a ceremony where he took over from his predecessor Brigitte Bourguignon.
