French health system is "on its ropes" - new Health Minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The French health system is "on its ropes", new French Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday.

Braun, who was appointed earlier in the day as part of a wider government reshuffle, made the comments at a ceremony where he took over from his predecessor Brigitte Bourguignon.

