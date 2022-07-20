Indian national injured in crisis-hit Lanka works for private company

Vivek Varma, the Indian national injured in Sri Lanka on Monday works for a private company handling visa services for India and is not a government official.

PTI had erroneously mentioned Varma as a senior Indian government official in the story issued on Tuesday. Varma works for IVS Lanka Pvt Ltd, a visa application centre. The Indian government has cautioned its nationals in Sri Lanka to be remain aware of the latest developments in the country and plan their movements and activities accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)