Turkey's Erdogan says almost all Nordic countries are "nests of terror" -presidency

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-07-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 17:41 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that almost all Nordic countries had become "nests of terror", and repeated a threat to block Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bids if the two did not keep terrorism-related promises made to Ankara.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but were faced with opposition from Turkey, which accused them countries of supporting groups it deems terrorists. Last month, the three countries signed an accord to lift Ankara's veto in exchange for pledges on counter-terrorism and arms exports.

Speaking to reporters on a flight from Tehran, Erdogan said almost all Nordic countries, including Norway, had become "nests of terror", adding NATO allies Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Britain were also allowing groups Turkey considers to be terrorist organisations roam free, according to a text shared by the presidency.

