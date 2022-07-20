Azerbaijan Airlines to buy four additional Boeing 787 jets
Azerbaijan Airlines President Jahangir Askerov said the central Asian carrier had signed a memorandum of understanding at the Farnborough Airshow to acquire four additional Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets.
Askerov said the airline is due to sign a contract for the planes in December and could ultimately own 10 of the planes in total. It currently operates two 787-8 jets.
