Azerbaijan Airlines to buy four additional Boeing 787 jets

Azerbaijan Airlines President Jahangir Askerov said the central Asian carrier had signed a memorandum of understanding at the Farnborough Airshow to acquire four additional Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets.

Askerov said the airline is due to sign a contract for the planes in December and could ultimately own 10 of the planes in total. It currently operates two 787-8 jets.

