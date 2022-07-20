Left Menu

Qatar Airways could revive order for 25 737 MAX airplanes -- sources

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:58 IST
Qatar Airways could revive an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, sources told Reuters.

On Monday, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker confirmed that a provisional deal to buy at least 25 Boeing 737 MAX planes had lapsed. Boeing and Qatar Airways declined to comment Wednesday but two sources said the order could be confirmed.

