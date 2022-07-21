PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 21

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Former Guardian Media Group chief received 795,000 stg in severance pay https://on.ft.com/3RIJfIR - UK government approves new 20 bln stg nuclear power plant in Suffolk https://on.ft.com/3oBA4g5

- BDO and Mazars criticised by regulator for 'unacceptable' audits https://on.ft.com/3Po50w1 - Alan Sugar faces call to clarify UK tax status https://on.ft.com/3RP6uB6

Overview - Guardian Media Group, which owns the Guardian newspaper, gave 795,000 pounds ($951,456.00) in severance pay to its former chief executive Annette Thomas, who left after just over a year in the job following a clash with the editor of the media group.

- Britain gave consent for the planned Sizewell C nuclear plant, majority-owned by French utility EDF, to be built in southeast England, the government's business department said on Wednesday, giving a boost to a project that is expected to help the country achieve its net-zero goals. - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Wednesday that results from its annual review of audit quality at BDO and Mazars were concerning and unacceptable, undermining efforts by regulators to encourage them to dilute the dominance of the Big Four.

- British businessman-cum-television personality Alan Sugar is under pressure from MP Margaret Hodge, the chair of parliamentary group on responsible tax to clarify his tax status in the UK after he took a leave of absence from the House of Lords and paid himself a 390 million pounds ($466.75 million) dividend. ($1 = 0.8356 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)