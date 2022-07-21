Left Menu

China's Henan province to start 2nd round of repayments to rural bank clients

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-07-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 07:46 IST
China's Henan province to start 2nd round of repayments to rural bank clients
  • Country:
  • China

Financial authorities in China's central Henan province said on Thursday that they will commence the second round of repayments to clients of four rural banks from July 25 on behalf of the lenders.

Individuals with deposits of up to 100,000 yuan ($14,787) will be repaid, the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the provincial financial bureau said in a joint statement.

Henan authorities started the first round of repayments on July 15, following widespread protests from angry depositors whose funds have been frozen by the four lenders. ($1 = 6.7629 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
3
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022