The Healthy Company raises capital in funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Health and wellness platform The Healthy Company has raised capital in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds would be utilised for marketing, research and development, and channel expansion, a statement said but did not disclose the amount of capital raised.

''Health and wellness platform The Healthy Company has raised an undisclosed amount in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures,'' the statement said.

The Healthy Company offers products (green teas, granola bars, muesli, plant-based proteins, among others) and services to cater for the customer wellness journey and has shipped close to 2 million plus superfoods.

''It is one of the few brands in India that have been registered and approved to sell internationally by the US FDA,'' the statement added.

Inflection Point Ventures has so far invested over Rs 420 crore across more than 128 deals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)