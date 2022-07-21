UK regulators warn airlines about flight cancellations

Britain's competition and aviation regulators warned airlines on Thursday of potential enforcement action if travelers faced more flight disruptions and cancellations through the summer.

"We are concerned that consumers could experience significant harm unless airlines meet their obligations and minimize flight disruptions throughout the summer and beyond," the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a joint open letter to airlines.

