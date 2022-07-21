Truke partners Optiemus Electronics for making audio devices in India

German wearable and hearable devices firm Truke has partnered with domestic electronics company Optiemus to make wireless stereo devices in the country, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

In collaboration with Optiemus Electronics, Truke aims to manufacture over 1 million units this year and amplify its production next year by producing over 2 million units in 2023.

Truke India founder and CEO Pankaj Upadhyay said that in the past couple of years, the company has devoted efforts in research and development to deliver its products to customers at affordable prices.

''The response has been overwhelming and helped us become one of the top audio brands in the country. We are ecstatic to start our plan to manufacture in India and partner with Optiemus Electronics Ltd in our efforts to magnify our production capacity and transform India into a significant manufacturing hub,'' Upadhyay said.

The government has announced calibration of customs duty to promote domestic manufacturing of wearables and hearables devices under a phase-wise manufacturing programme. It has relaxed import duty on components used for wearable and hearable devices and 15-20 per cent import duty on the finished products.

Optiemus Electronics managing director A Gururaj said that the government's strategic initiative through the phased manufacturing programme for wearable/hearable is significantly helping indigenous manufacturing and raising the bar for the Indian ESDM sector. ''Optiemus Electronics already has significant operations in this category and our aim is to further expand our base in the hearable and wearable category this year. We are confident with this partnership. We will take another leap towards the 'make in India' initiative in electronics manufacturing in India,'' Gururaj said.

