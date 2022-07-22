Left Menu

BRIEF-Danske Bank CEO As Long As Rates Increase In Controlled Manner With No Market Fluctuations, It Will Be Positive For Banks

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:02 IST
BRIEF-Danske Bank CEO As Long As Rates Increase In Controlled Manner With No Market Fluctuations, It Will Be Positive For Banks

Danske Bank A/S Chief Executive Carsten Egeriis told Reuters:

* CEO SEES POSITIVE EFFECT FROM RECENT ECB AND DANISH CENTRAL BANK RATE HIKES OF 330-340 MILLION CROWNS ON NET INTEREST INCOME IN 2022 AND 800 MILLION IN 2023

* CEO SAYS AS LONG AS RATES INCREASE IN CONTROLLED MANNER WITH NO MARKET FLUCTUATIONS, IT WILL BE POSITIVE FOR BANKS AND NET INTEREST INCOMES WILL RISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022