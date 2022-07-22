BRIEF-Danske Bank CEO As Long As Rates Increase In Controlled Manner With No Market Fluctuations, It Will Be Positive For Banks
Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:02 IST
Danske Bank A/S Chief Executive Carsten Egeriis told Reuters:
* CEO SEES POSITIVE EFFECT FROM RECENT ECB AND DANISH CENTRAL BANK RATE HIKES OF 330-340 MILLION CROWNS ON NET INTEREST INCOME IN 2022 AND 800 MILLION IN 2023
* CEO SAYS AS LONG AS RATES INCREASE IN CONTROLLED MANNER WITH NO MARKET FLUCTUATIONS, IT WILL BE POSITIVE FOR BANKS AND NET INTEREST INCOMES WILL RISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
