BRIEF-Danske Bank CEO As Long As Rates Increase In Controlled Manner With No Market Fluctuations, It Will Be Positive For Banks

Danske Bank A/S Chief Executive Carsten Egeriis told Reuters:

* CEO SEES POSITIVE EFFECT FROM RECENT ECB AND DANISH CENTRAL BANK RATE HIKES OF 330-340 MILLION CROWNS ON NET INTEREST INCOME IN 2022 AND 800 MILLION IN 2023

* CEO SAYS AS LONG AS RATES INCREASE IN CONTROLLED MANNER WITH NO MARKET FLUCTUATIONS, IT WILL BE POSITIVE FOR BANKS AND NET INTEREST INCOMES WILL RISE

