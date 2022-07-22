Left Menu

India's battery storage potential to be 600 GWh by 2030: Niti report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:05 IST
India's battery storage potential to be 600 GWh by 2030: Niti report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India will have a battery storage potential of 600-gigawatt-hour (GWh) by 2030, and demand for electric vehicles, stationary storage, and consumer electronics will mainly drive the adoption of battery storage, a Niti Aayog report said.

The report further said a coherent regulatory framework incentivizing all stakeholders to participate in the recycling process will help in the development of a battery recycling ecosystem in the country.

''Based on our analysis, the total cumulative potential for battery storage in India will be 600 GWh by 2030 – considering a base case scenario and with segments like EVs and consumer electronics projected to be major demand drivers for the adoption of battery storage in India,'' it said.

According to the report, the current deployment of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) in India is dominated by consumer electronics, which comprises smartphones, laptops, notebooks, and tablets, and is further expected to grow with the digitalization of platforms and the integration of technology in day-to-day life.

'' In India, segments like electric vehicles (EVs), stationary storage, and consumer electronics are projected to be major demand drivers for the adoption of battery storage,'' the report titled 'Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Reuse and Recycling Market in India' said.

The report pointed out that in 2020, consumer electronics energy storage was the biggest market for LIBs, with a cumulative market of 4.5 GWh, though EV sales accounted for around 10 percent of the LIB market (0.92 GWh).

As per the report, between 2010 and 2020, the global demand for batteries grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 percent to reach an annual demand of about 730 GWh.

By 2030, the demand for batteries is expected to grow four folds to reach an annual rate of 3,100 GWh, it said, adding this shows a growth of 16 percent CAGR through 2020–2030.

The report noted that the electrification of transportation and battery energy storage in electricity grids are expected to be the key drivers in the growth of battery demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022